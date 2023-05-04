Turbo Cancer Leukemia • Children From Ages 11 to 21 Are Dying Within Hours or Days of Cancer Diagnosis • COVID-19 mRNA vaccines deliver LNPs with mRNA to the bone marrow • Vaccine Genocide by Dr. William Makis

Leukemia is a broad term for cancers of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Leukemia usually involves the white blood cells. In people with leukemia, the bone marrow produces an excessive amount of abnormal white blood cells, which don’t function properly (click here).

Leukemia is a broad term for cancers of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Leukemia usually involves the white blood cells. In people with leukemia, the bone marrow produces an excessive amount of abnormal white blood cells, which don’t function properly (click here).

The fact that Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines deliver a large payload of LNPs filled with mRNA to the bone marrow, is a very serious problem.

The COVID-19 vaccine spike protein is extremely toxic, and once it is expressed in the bone marrow, it may be initiating these extremely rapid leukemias that are fatal within hours or days.

All of these cases should be investigated.

Philadelphia, PA – 16 year old Kyle Limper died within 24 hours of leukemia diagnosis on April 13, 2023 (click here)

His father, Ken Limper, initially brought his son to urgent care for back pain after Kyle played basketball before taking him to Jefferson Hospital.

“They told me in a couple of days, if he doesn’t get better, to bring him back. Well, in a couple of days he couldn’t even stand up,” the grieving dad said. “He couldn’t even get out of bed and I had to help him up and stand him up, then he fell right back down on the bed.”

Limper was eventually rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where doctors said the multi-sport athlete’s organs were shutting down from leukemia. Within 24 hours after he arrived at the hospital, he died. (click here)

Omaha, NE – Kavieriona White, 11 year old girl died two days after leukemia diagnosis, died on Feb. 16, 2023

11 year old Kavieriona died suddenly after being diagnosed with Leukemia just a few days prior (click here)

It started when she was sent home from school with a fever. A few days later she was found unresponsive, rushed to hospital where she was diagnosed with leukemia and she died two days later.

“The blood disease was leukemia. The doctor informed me it was treatable and curable but the main problem was the brain bleeds”

Augusta, GA – Julia Chavez, 13 year old girl died hours after leukemia diagnosis, on Feb. 13, 2023

“A 13-year-old girl from Harlem Middle School in Georgia died hours after she was diagnosed with leukemia when she went to the ER with a headache and ear infection.” (click here)

“she had bleeding in her brain, lungs, stomach’ and throughout her body.”

‘We never knew she had it,’ Jenna told the news outlet. ‘She never had more than a sniffle and she’s never been hospitalized for anything since she was born.’

Vallejo, CA – Evan Fishel, age 21, died 4 days after leukemia diagnosis, on Feb. 10, 2023

VAERS ID: 2228276 – 13 year old girl (non-US) had her 2nd Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine, was diagnosed with leukemia 5 days later, died 41 days after 2nd Pfizer jab on March 02, 2022

A 13 year old girl had 2nd Pfizer on Jan.20, 2022, and felt very tired. She previously had headache and dizziness after 1st Pfizer dose.

On Jan.24, 2022 she presented to emergency weak and pale. On Jan.25, 2022 she was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoid leukemia (ALL). She was hospitalized and died on March 2, 2022 from heart failure, shock and ALL.

Lake Charles, LA – 17 year old Washington Marion High School student Rhyann Green lost her battle with Leukemia on April 22, 2023.

It is unclear how long she had been battling the disease or how rapidly it progressed.

Original Article: https://www.globalresearch.ca/turbo-cancer-leukemia-children-from-ages-11-to-21-dying-within-hours-days-cancer-diagnosis/5817927