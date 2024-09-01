Ukraine Shoot Down its Own F-16 with a Patriot Missile

By CWR

A top Ukrainian pilot was killed when a US-made F-16 fighter jet crashed on Monday, just weeks after the long-awaited planes arrived in the country, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. – Source

Ukrainian MP, veteran and deputy chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Maryana Bezugla:

“According to my information, the F-16 of the Ukrainian pilot (squadron commander) Alexey “Moonfish” Mes was shot down by a Patriot air defense missile system due to lack of coordination between units.“ – Source