United Nations Planning Digital ID Linked to Bank Accounts by Frank Bergman

The United Nations (UN) is planning to introduce a global digital ID system that is linked to individuals’ bank accounts.

The plan, which is similar to the system developed by the World Economic Forum (WEF), is outlined in three new policy briefs from the UN titled, “A Global Digital Compact, Reforms to the International Financial Architecture, and The Future of Outer Space Governance.”

The goal of the briefs is to advance UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s “vision for the future.”

Officially titled “Our Common Agenda,” Guterres’ “vision” should be given the green light in September 2024 during an event dubbed, “The Summit for the Future.”

Digital IDs linked with bank or mobile money accounts can improve the delivery of social protection coverage and serve to better reach eligible beneficiaries. Digital technologies may help to reduce leakage, errors and costs in the design of social protection programmes.

Not unlike their unofficial counterparts over at the WEF, the UN also speaks about basically regulating the global digital future.

The unelected organization uses phrases such as “international cooperation” and “many stakeholders” who will “advance principles, objectives, and actions” to describe this globalist agenda.

The UN describes this goal as “an open, free, secure and human-centered digital future.”

The digital future as envisaged by these groups is going to be quite the opposite of open, free, or human-centric, however.

As far as the UN’s “vision” for a future global financial system, it is supposed to be harmonized with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It would be governed by something called “the apex body” that is yet to be set up. The key actors here would be the UN chief, as well as the Group of 20, the Economic and Social Council, and “heads of international financial institutions.” Within this, the UN sees “visions” of “a Global Digital Compact.” Essentially, the objective is to have people, devices, and entities, all tied up in a connected network that could apparently be centrally administered, seemingly by unelected bureaucrats. When those planning this future scheme worry about any negative impact, they never see it as potentially affecting everyone – but only “civil society (…) or selected groups excluded from social benefits.” Meanwhile, the WEF has just partnered with a leading biometrics company to advance its own agenda to digitize humanity. Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has taken a big step into the WEF’s New Champions Community, an assembly of mid-sized enterprises. The WEF is keen to promote biometric forms of digital ID and claims the technology would serve as a steward of “social inclusion.” The New Champions Community’s schedule includes a meeting in Tianjin, China from June 27 to 29 during the WEF Summer Davos gathering. Charles Burgeat, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Fingerprint Cards, imparted what he thought was a nugget of wisdom: “As a proud member of the WEF New Champions Community program, we want to be recognized as a purpose-driven company that contributes positively to the changes needed to operate in the new digitalized world. “By joining this Community, we look forward to brainstorming and exchanging ideas with peers, and bring our expertise of the biometrics industry.” Fingerprint Cards faced choppy waters in Q1 of 2023, posting a loss of 70 million Swedish krona ($6.4 million) on a revenue of SEK 117 million ($10.8 million), Biometric Update reported. However, the firm plowed forward, achieving key milestones, including integrating its fingerprint biometrics in 700 Android smartphones and shipping 1 million biometric sensor modules for payment cards. Xiaomi’s Redmi K60 secured the distinction of being the first smartphone boasting Fingerprint Cards’ under-display tech. Xiaomi is a Chinese tech company. The WEF, already well-versed in the digital tapestry of biometrics, continues to champion the sector. The organization previously inducted Yoti into an associated coalition.