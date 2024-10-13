‘Unprecedented’ – Rights Group Files ICC Case against 1,000 Israeli Soldiers for War Crimes in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Belgium-based rights group, the Hind Rajab Foundation, has filed “an unprecedented and historical complaint” with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against 1,000 Israeli soldiers for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“These individuals, all of whom have been identified by name, are accused of participating in systematic attacks against civilians during the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the organization, affiliated with the March 30 Movement, said in a statement this week.

“This complaint, supported by over 8,000 pieces of verifiable evidence—including videos, audio recordings, forensic reports, and social media documentation—demonstrates the soldiers’ direct involvement in these atrocities,” the organization explained.

“All of the named soldiers were located in Gaza during the genocidal assault, and the evidence reveals their participation in violations of international law,” it added

‘Meticulously Collected Evidence’

The foundation is named after the six-year-old Hind Rajab who was killed, along with six of her family members and two paramedics, by Israeli forces in Gaza.

The “meticulously collected evidence demonstrates the extent of their participation in violations of international law,” including:

Destruction of civilian infrastructure: Targeted attacks on homes, hospitals, schools, markets, mosques, and other civilian infrastructure.

Illegal occupation and looting: Soldiers were documented occupying civilian homes, looting personal belongings, and exploiting occupied properties.

Participation in the Gaza blockade: The soldiers played an active role in enforcing a blockade that deprived civilians of essential goods such as food, water, and medical supplies.

Targeting civilians: Audio and video evidence show soldiers deliberately attacking non-combatant individuals, including medical personnel and journalists.

Use of inhumane warfare tactics: Indiscriminate bombing campaigns, starvation, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure were all part of their actions.

High-Ranking Officers

Among the targeted soldiers, who have all been “identified individually” are high-ranking officers and commanders responsible for planning and executing military operations in Gaza.

In addition, numerous individuals with dual citizenship, including 12 from France, 12 from the United States, 4 from Canada, 3 from the United Kingdom, and 2 from the Netherlands, as well as several soldiers “who have openly boasted about their war crimes on social media, sharing photos and videos of their participation in the destruction and occupation of Palestinian homes and properties.”

“By meticulously identifying the perpetrators and detailing their crimes, we are establishing a historical record that will ensure the individuals responsible are remembered and held accountable,” the organization stated.

Call for Arrest, Prosecution

“The submission of this complaint represents a significant moment in the fight for justice. We honor the memory of Hind Rajab and the countless victims who have perished in the ongoing genocide,” the group emphasized. “Their stories will not be forgotten, and their voices will be heard through our persistent legal action.”

The organization called on every country linked to the dual nationals named in the complaint “to immediately arrest and prosecute these individuals for their involvement in war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.”

“We call on the international community to not only support this complaint but to actively pursue the prosecution and arrest of the accused, upholding the principles of international law and justice,” the rights group said.