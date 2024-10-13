The Companies doing the North Carolina Hurricane Helene victim’s home inspections listed on the FEMA website are owned by Vanguard & BlackRock

By Wall Street Apes

So the same company that owns majority of the lithium mine in the area will be inspecting the victim’s properties they want.. what are the odds!

“They want to you don’t want to pay attention to this one so who is going to inspect the homes that are damaged or gone in North Carolina well recently brought to me by the American thinker and my brother Mike you sent me the story

If you go to the FEMA contract page, you will notice if you search for home inspections, that two companies appear. One is Vanguard and the other one is WSP, who is a Canadian company that is mainly owned by the Canadian pension board. Almost, well, right at a little over 18 million shares represents 15% of its ownership.

Now the other piece of the puzzle of who owns WSP is two companies that we well know. One of them being Vanguard. Oh by the way this is all speculation because it’s truth right? You only speculate because it’s true. The other company that owns it is Vanguard.

They represent almost 3% of the ownership of WSP, right a little bit over 3 million shares that company. And the other company is that good old company called BlackRock.”

Who will be doing the Home inspections for FEMA in Carolina / Florida -> The same people who own the majority of Ablemarle, the lithium mining company in Kings Mountain..

