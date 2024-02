FYI

🚨US TAX PAYER FUNDED HUMAN TRAFFICKING VIA NGOS EXPOSED🚨

HIAS @HIASrefugees, which is a Jewish NGO that is helping illegals invade America, is receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in grants from the US Government. According to their own 990 form, HIAS is using their… https://t.co/Ub7Cj2x6of pic.twitter.com/0WuHbfVaMo

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 24, 2024