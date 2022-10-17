US Taxpayers Bailout Credit Suisse Bankers with $6.2B on Lost Derivatives Bet!





RoadtoRoota

Credit Suisse bankers are great at winning a coin flips…Heads I Win, Tails You LOSE! That’s exactly what they have done with $200B+ in derivative bets that are imploding as we speak. The US Federal Reserve just sent the Swiss National Bank $6.2B to cover Credit Suisse derivative losses.These derivative bankers already got their bonuses and now the US TAXPAYER is on the hook for their losses Soon they will come, hat in hand, for the whole $200B and with a long line of systemic derivative banks right behind them…THIS IS INSANE!!