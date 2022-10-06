US Veteran Working on the Ground in Ukraine: There Is NO EVIDENCE of the Billions in US Dollars Sent to Ukraine – Not Seeing Any Relief

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

In August a US team of veterans led by Chad Robichaux announced they had rescued 17,000 US Legal Permanent Residents from Afghanistan After Joe Biden pulled out of the country a year earlier in 2021.

The Biden administration abandoned thousands of Americans and Green Card holders in Afghanistan one year ago following their surrender to the Taliban.

Joe Biden and the Woke Generals abandoned THOUSANDS of Americans in Afghanistan and as many as 14,000 during their quick escape from the terrorist-controlled country.

And then they left the Taliban with $80 billion in US military equipment.

Chad Robichaaux, the founder end CEO of Mighty Oaks Foundation, was recently on the ground in Ukraine. Chad told Glenn Beck that he saw NO evidence of the billions of dollars in aide the US taxpayers sent over to the country.

Chad Robichaux: No, and that’s the same on this trip. It’s sad and unfortunate. It needs to be addressed. There is no congressional oversight of this money. This money is going into a black hole. In any country in the world it would be bad. People are people and governments are corrupt and it’s going to end up where it shouldn’t. And the money is not ending up where’s it’s going. US taxpayers dollars, millions of dollars… It’s meant for restoring lives and saving humanity and it’s not being used for that.

.@MightyOaksFDN founder @ChadRobo has been on the ground helping Ukraine, but he tells me he saw NO evidence of the billions of dollars in aide the US sent over: "There is no congressional oversight … This money is going into a black hole." pic.twitter.com/mUpnsje3AM — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) October 4, 2022

