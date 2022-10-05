Government-Linked NGOs Doing Their Part to Transform America

Border Hawk – by Alan Wall

The Biden Border Rush is a national disaster.

But it’s not the result of neglect or incompetence. It’s a deliberate government policy.

Important contributions are made by the so-called NGOs – non-governmental organizations.

Although supposedly independent, these NGOs often work hand in hand with government agencies to further the mass immigration agenda.

If you follow the money, you see government and “non-governmental organizations” sharing funds, much of it originating from you, the taxpayer.

Unsurprisingly, globalist billionaire George Soros is also involved, through his Open Society Foundations (OSF).

On September 28, Fox News reported, “The Biden administration awarded $41 million in taxpayer-backed government contracts to a new liberal nonprofit working to help illegal immigrants fight deportation amid the escalating border crisis…”

The group under discussion is the Acacia Center for Justice, an organization “born from a partnership between the Vera Institute of Justice and Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights (CAIR).”

Earlier in the year, Fox News reported that same Vera Institute had “landed a $171.7 million taxpayer-funded government contract that could potentially hit $1 billion to help unaccompanied minors avoid deportation…”

Do you see the pattern here?

By the way, the Vera Institute of Justice “supports defunding police and views immigration enforcement agencies as a ‘threat’ to civil liberties.”

According to Influence Watch, the Vera Institute of Justice “was founded in the 1960s as a project of Louis Schweitzer, an eccentric New York philanthropist and Herbert Sturz, a trustee of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.”

Sturtz “serves as a senior advisor to George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.”

“From 2016 to 2019, the VIJ [Vera Institute of Justice] received over $10 million from Open Society Foundations.”

Besides Soros funds, the Vera Institute also gets plenty of U.S. taxpayer dollars.

Influence Watch reports, “The bulk of the VIJ’s funding in the 2020 fiscal year came from the U.S. Department of Justice to represent illegal immigrants and refugees through various subagencies, …it has received over $811 million in funding from the federal government since 2008. As of July 29 of the 2021 fiscal year, VIJ had received over $89 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services, and other federal government agencies.”

The Vera Institute is not the only Soros connection.

An October 1st report from Breitbart quotes Ron Kovach, Press Secretary of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, who said, “Soros and his shadow organizations have worked hand in hand with the Biden administration since Biden took office to not only shield, but encourage more illegal aliens to flock to the United States.”

“What’s worse is that most of his initiatives have had funding assistance through grants awarded by the Biden administration.”

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of some open borders organizations receiving Soros funding:

The National Immigration Law Center (NILC), which “received over $3.4 million from OSF between 2016 and 2020. A document from NILC titled ‘Strategic Framework for Transformational Change’ lays out the organization’s plan to ​​‘consolidate immigrant power’ and ‘forge consensus for culture change.’”

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC), which “has received over $2.3 million from OSF in eight different grants between 2016 and 2020. The organization seeks to encourage immigration and naturalization and then mobilize them as a newly imported voting bloc.” It also opposes deportation, even for those convicted of drug trafficking and other criminal acts.

The Black Alliance for Just Immigration got $600,000 from Soros from 2017-2020, and it opposes Title 42.

The pro-amnesty National Immigration Forum got a million bucks from OSF from 2016-2020.

Unidos US Action Fund got $300,000 from OSF from 2019 to 2020.

America’s Voice raked in nearly $1.6 million.

United We Dream, headed by Greisa Martinez Rosas, a former illegal alien, got at least $700,000 from OSF. This group even wants previously-deported illegals to be permitted to return to the U.S.

So what are we up against?

A well-funded network of government agencies working hand in hand with “non-governmental organizations.”

Their goal is nothing less than the transformation of our nation.

