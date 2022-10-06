EXPOSED: $105 million Liberal partnership with WEF laid bare

The Counter Signal – by Rachel Emmanuel

The Trudeau Liberals have a $105.3 million contract to develop a Known Traveler Digital ID — and the World Economic Forum (WEF) is a project partner.

Conservative MP and two-time leadership contender Leslyn Lewis uncovered the admission in an Order Paper question signed by Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra.

In the response, Transport Canada admitted the WEF is one of several partners for the federal government’s Known Traveler Digital Identity (KTDI) Project, which will cost $105.3 million over five years.

“It’s no longer a conspiracy theory – it’s a contractual fact,” Lewis wrote on Twitter.

The gov’t finally admitted that they have a $105.3 million contract with the World Economic Forum for the Known Traveler Digital ID. Take a look at this order paper. It’s no longer a conspiracy theory – it’s a contractual fact! https://t.co/VKkn6lszdF — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) October 5, 2022

Transport Canada announced the KTDI project in January 2018.

According to the Order Paper response, “This project is based on voluntary contributions from project partners. All project partners are responsible for their respective costs associated with participation. Project partners include: the Government of Canada, the Government of the Netherlands, Air Canada and Royal Dutch airlines, Toronto, Montreal, and Schiphol International Airport, and the World Economic Forum.” (Emphasis added)

Budget 2021 proposed $105.3 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, for Transport Canada to collaborate with international partners to further advance the Known Traveler Digital Identity.

The WEF says it, along with it’s partners, are currently “piloting components of the KTDI concept in a real-life, cross-border context to further enhance the concept and inform future pilots. The pilot learnings will also help inform the development of best practices and standards in collaboration with international regulatory and standards-setting bodies and industry.”

The Counter Signal