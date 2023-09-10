Vaccination – A Clear and Present Danger

By Dylan Eleven – Truth11.com

“Take the profit out of the manufacture and administration of serums and vaccines and they would soon be condemned even by those who are now using them“—George Starr White M D

A new vaccine campaign is just days away and despite the fact that the “safe and effective” tag line has been shown to be a complete lie over and over again since 2020, there will no doubt still be some takers of the toxic, dangerous jab. However, “Very few people realize that the worst “epidemic” ever to hit America, was the Spanish Influenza of 1918 was the after-effect of the massive nationwide vaccine campaign.” which is claimed Eleanor McBean, and as an “on the spot observer” her research and books should certainly make them change their minds.

Particularly when seeing quotes such as:

“The doctors told the people that the disease was caused by germs. All the doctors and people who were living at the time of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic say it was the most terrible disease the world has ever had. Strong men, hale and hearty, one day would be dead the next.“

McBean wrote this in 1976, however, we are reading similar today.

Antivaxxer? Too Right.

I am an “anti vaxxer”, I have no qualms admitting this. Although it surprises me that it is a term that is used to insult and ridicule, and often people view those of us, the “anti vaxxers” almost as a different speciesMind you, Italian eugenicist, criminologist, Cesare Lombroso (1835 – 1909) claimed criminals were a different species too and many believed him too back then!.

Mind you many of us, probably do actually feel like we are a different species, simply because we see the “clear and present danger” we tend to be the ones that do not take the words of a corrupt system as gospel, we try and learn from history and our own experiences, and simply, yet importantly, we do not accept spoon fed propaganda, we read.

The Evidence is Available

There are many scientific papers, research and anectdotal tales that when read would, in my opinion make the most “pro vaxx” individual turn anti, and I believe that books written by Eleanor McBean, PhD, N.D who wrote extensively about vaccines is in amongst those. Her prose concerning the 1918 Spanish Flu shows many parallels with the “Covid Pandemic”.

The Official Line

First of all what is the official line?

Spanish Flu – Some Facts

WW1 ended sooner than expected, leaving HUGE quantities of unused experimental vaccines. Fearing that soldiers coming home would spread diseases to their families, The U.S. government pushed the largest vaccine ‘fear’ campaign in history. They used the human population as a research and development lab to field test experimental vaccines.

Tens of millions of civilians died in the same manner as did the soldiers. Instead of stopping the vaccines, doctors intensified them, calling it the great “Spanish Flu of 1918”. As a result, ONLY THE VACCINATED DIED.

WW1 U.S. soldiers were given 14 – 25 untested, experimental vaccines within days of each other, which triggered intensified cases of ALL the diseases at once. The doctors called it a new disease and proceeded to suppress the symptoms with additional drugs or vaccines.

On The Spot Observer

Eleanor McBean who wrote under the name of Elben, however, wrote in her book Vaccination Condemned

“I was an on-the-spot observer of the 1918 influenza epidemic” and argues that “the 1918 influenza epidemic was a vaccine-caused disease”

In her books she describes, in detail, personal and family experiences during the 1918 “Spanish Flu” pandemic. Below is an excerpt from Chapter 2 of her booklet Swine Flu Expose, which she says was another medically made epidemic.

First – The Preface

“This booklet on Swine Flu hazards and fakery is part of a larger book on vaccination, titled; Vaccination Condemned By Competent Doctors. It is about time a large and comprehensive book of the long concealed facts about vaccination is brought forth. This is the largest and most informative book on the subject ever written in America. It contains data collected from medical records, army reports, and startling findings from researchers “all over the world.

“The book is intended to help combat the disastrous effects of vaccine promoters and their deceptive propaganda.”

Chapter Two

Very few people realize that the worst epidemic ever to hit America, the Spanish Influenza of 1918 was the after effect of the massive nation-wide vaccine campaign. The doctors told the people that the disease was caused by germs. Viruses were not known at that time, or they would have been blamed.

Germs, bacteria and viruses, along with bacilli and a few other invisible organisms are the scapegoats which the doctors like to blame for the things they do not understand. If the doctor makes a wrong diagnosis and treatment, and kills the patient, he can always blame it on the germs, and say the patient didn’t get an early diagnosis and come to him in time.

If we check back in history to that 1918 flu period, we will see that it suddenly struck just after the end of World War I when our soldiers were returning home from overseas. That was the first war in which all the known vaccines were forced on all the servicemen.

This mish-mash of poison drugs and putrid protein of which the vaccines were composed, caused such widespread disease and death among the soldiers that it was the common talk of the day, that more of our men were being killed by medical shots than by enemy shots from guns.

Thousands were invalided home or to military hospitals, as hopeless wrecks, before they ever saw a day of battle. The death and disease rate among the vaccinated soldiers was four times higher than among the unvaccinated civilians. But this did not stop the vaccine promoters.

Vaccine has always been big business, and so it was continued doggedly. It was a shorter war than the vaccine-makers had planned on, only about a year for us, so the vaccine promoters had a lot of unused, spoiling vaccines left over which they wanted to sell at a good profit.

So they did what they usually do. They called a meeting behind closed doors and plotted the whole sordid program, a nationwide (worldwide) vaccination drive using all their vaccines, and telling the people that the soldiers were coming home with many dread diseases contracted in foreign countries and that it was the patriotic duty of every man, woman and child to get “protected” by rushing down to the vaccination centers and having all the shots.

Most people believe their doctors and government officials, and do what they say. The result was, that almost the entire population submitted to the shots without question, and it was only a matter of hours until people began dropping dead in agony, while many others collapsed with a disease of such virulence that no one had ever seen anything like it before.

They had all the characteristics of the diseases they had been vaccinated against, the high fever, chills, pain, cramps, diarrhoea, etc. of typhoid, and the pneumonia like lung and throat congestion of diphtheria and the vomiting, headache, weakness and misery of hepatitis from the jungle fever shots, and the outbreak of sores on the skin from the smallpox shots, along with paralysis from all the shots, etc.

The doctors were baffled, and claimed they didn’t know what caused the strange and deadly disease, and they certainly had no cure. They should have known the underlying cause was the vaccinations, because the same thing happened to the soldiers after they had their shots at camp. The typhoid fever shots caused a worse form of the disease which they called para-typhoid.

Then they tried to suppress the symptoms of that one with a stronger vaccine which caused a still more serious disease which killed and disabled a great many men. The combination of all the poison vaccines fermenting together in the body, caused such violent reactions that they could not cope with the situation.

Disaster ran rampant in the camps. Some of the military hospitals were filled with nothing but paralyzed soldiers, and they were called war casualties, even before they left American soil. I talked to some of the survivors of that vaccine onslaught when they returned home after the war, and they told of the horrors, not of the war itself, and battles, but of the sickness at camp.

The doctors didn’t want this massive vaccine disease to reflect on them, so they agreed among themselves to call it Spanish Influenza.

Spain was a far away place and some of the soldiers had been there, so the idea of calling it Spanish Influenza seemed to be a good way to lay the blame on someone else. The Spanish resented having us name the world scourge on them. They knew the flu didn’t originate in their country.

20,000,000 died of that flu epidemic, worldwide, and it seemed to be almost universal — or as far away as the vaccinations reached. Greece and a few other countries which did not accept the vaccines were the only ones which were not hit by the flu.

Doesn’t that prove something?

At home (in the U.S.) the situation was the same; the only ones who escaped the influenza were those who had refused the vaccinations. My family and I were among the few who persisted in refusing the high pressure sales propaganda and none of us had the flu — not even a sniffle, in spite of the fact that it was all around us, and in the bitter cold of winter.

Everyone seemed to have it. The whole town was down sick and dying. The hospitals were closed because the doctors and nurses were down with the flu. Everything was closed, schools, businesses, post office — everything. No one was on the streets. It was like a ghost town.

There were no doctors to care for the sick, so my parents went from house to house doing what they could to help the stricken in any way they could. They spent all day and part of the night for weeks, in the sick rooms, and came home only to eat and sleep.

If germs or viruses, bacteria, or any other little organisms were the cause of that disease, they had plenty of opportunity to latch onto my parents and “lay them low” with the disease which had prostrated the world. But germs were not the cause of that or any other disease, so they didn’t “catch” it.

I have talked to a few other people since that time, who said they escaped the 1918 flu, so I asked if they had the shots, and in every case, they said they had never believed in shots and had never had any of them. Common sense tells us that all those toxic vaccines, all mixed up together in people, could not help but cause extreme body-poisoning — and poisoning of some kind or another is usually the cause of disease.

Whenever a person coughs or sneezes, most people cringe, thinking that the germs are being spread around in the air and will attack people. There is no need to fear those germs any more, because that is not the way colds are developed.

Germs can’t live apart from the cells (host) and can’t do harm anyway, even if they wanted to. They have no teeth to bite anyone, no poison pouches like snakes, mosquitoes or bees, and do not multiply, except in decomposed substances, so they are helpless to harm.

As stated before, their purpose is useful, not destructive.

ONLY THE DRUGLESS METHODS WORKED

The 1918 flu was the most devastating disease we ever had, and it brought forth all the medical bag of tricks to quell it, but those added drugs, all of which are poisons, only intensified the over-poisoned condition of the people, so the treatments actually killed more than the vaccines did as bad as they were.

In my SWINE FLU EXPOSE I relate the day-by-day and hour-by- hour administration of medication given to soldiers in the army, in treating flu cases, and how the drugs killed them in a matter of hours. If they had had penicillin and other antibodies at that time, they would have used them also, and killed even more people, trying to suppress the symptoms of disease instead of removing the cause — or eliminating the poisons.

Those 20,000,000 people would not have died if the medical doctors had known the simple fundamentals of cause and cure of disease.

This statement can be proved by the fact that the drugless doctors who used the right methods were getting 100 percent cures while the medical hospitals were losing 30 to 50 percent of their influenza cases.

The Spanish Influenza had nothing to do with germs flying around, or contagion, because some of the drugless sanitariums were located close to the medical hospitals and a large number of the medically treated cases were dying, while the drugless treated cases were recovering completely in record time.

With simple cleansing and healing methods, to eliminate toxins and restore normalcy. Some of those successful drugless institutions of that day, were Bank Creek Sanitarium, Kellogg, MacFadden Health Restorium, Lindlar, and many private drugless doctors who understood the nature of normal recovery.

These life-saving treatments and many others will be used in the new Natural Healing Center which we are proposing, to replace the decadent medical system which has brought our national health down to the all-time low of 92 percent “under par” condition of our people, with killer diseases and uncontrolled ailments on the increase.

All the doctors and people who were living at the time of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic say it was the most terrible disease the world has ever had. Strong men, hale and hearty, one day would be dead the next.

The disease had the characteristics of the black death added to typhoid, diphtheria, pneumonia, smallpox, paralysis and all the diseases the people had been vaccinated with immediately following World War 1.

Practically the entire population had been injected “seeded” with a dozen or more diseases — or toxic serums. When all those doctor-made diseases started breaking out all at once it was tragic.

That pandemic dragged on for two years, kept alive with the addition of more poison drugs administered by the doctors who tried to suppress the symptoms. As far as I could find out, the flu hit only the vaccinated. Those who had refused the shots escaped the flu. My family had refused all the vaccinations so we remained well all the time. We knew from the health teachings of Graham, Trail, Tilden and others, that people cannot contaminate the body with poisons without causing disease.

When the flu was at its peak, all the stores were closed as well as the schools, businesses — even the hospital, as the doctors and nurses had been vaccinated too and were down with the flu. No one was on the streets. It was like a ghost town. We [who didn’t taken any vaccines] seemed to be the only family which didn’t get the flu; so my parents went from house to house doing what they could to look after the sick, as it was impossible to get a doctor then. If it were possible for germs, bacteria, virus, or bacilli to cause disease, they had plenty of opportunity to attack my parents when they were spending many hours a day in the sick rooms. But they didn’t get the flu and they didn’t bring any germs home to attack us children and cause anything. None of our family had the flu — not even a sniffle— and it was in the winter with deep snow on the ground.

It has been said that the 1918 flu epidemic killed 20,000,000 people throughout the world. But, actually, the doctors killed them with their crude and deadly treatments and drugs. This is a harsh accusation but it is nevertheless true, judging by the success of the drugless doctors in comparison with that of the medical doctors.

While the medical men and medical hospitals were losing 33% of their flu cases, the non-medical hospitals such as Battle Creek, Kellogg and MacFadden’s Health-Restorium were getting almost 100% healings with their water cure, baths, enemas, etc., fasting and certain other simple healing methods, followed by carefully worked out diets of natural foods. One health doctor didn’t lose a patient in eight years. The very successful health treatment of one of those drugless doctors who didn’t lose any patients will be given in the other part of this book, titled Vaccination Condemned, to be published a little later.

If the medical doctors had been as advanced as the drugless doctors, there would not have been those 20 million deaths from the medical flu treatment.

There was seven times more disease among the vaccinated soldiers than among the unvaccinated civilians, and the diseases were those they had been vaccinated against. One soldier who had returned from overseas in 1912 told me that the army hospitals were filled with cases of infantile paralysis and he wondered why grown men should have an infant disease. Now, we know that paralysis is a common after-effect of vaccine poisoning. Those at home didn’t get the paralysis until after the world-wide vaccination campaign in 1918.“

More From Eleanor McBean in her book Vaccination a Clear and Present Danger (1976)

Fergusons Comparable Covid lethality to the Spanish Flu”

In March 2020, disgraced and disgraceful Neil Ferguson presented his alarming predictions calculated from mathematic modelling that the UK was on course to lose 250,000 people from “Covid” unless stringent measures were taken. Ferguson co authored a paper entitled “Impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to reduce COVID-19 mortality and healthcare demand” where he continued with his fear inciting content, and argued most countries globally faced the same challenge today with COVID-19, “a virus with comparable lethality to H1N1 influenza in 1918”.

Vaccination is a Clear and Present Danger

Fergusons modelling was arguably another panic promoting tool a and a chilling one at that especially knowing what exactly was behind the so called “Spanish Flu.” If the above exerpts from the writing of Eleanor McBean does not initiate a joining of dots, or at least make people say hmmm, and begin to see there is something terribly untoward happening in our world, Did You Even Read It? If you did and you are not also even begining to be an “antivaxxer” or distrust the authoritarian measure, then there really is no hope at all.

Source: Dr. Sal Martingano, FICPA – THE 1918 “SPANISH FLU”: ONLY THE VACCINATED DIED

Original Article: https://expose-news.com/2023/09/09/vaccination-a-clear-and-present-danger/