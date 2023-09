The Biden admin. felt it had the right to demand censorship by Facebook, X, and other social media companies. Yesterday, a federal appeals court disagreed. Neither Big Gov nor Big Tech should be allowed to censor legal content. That should be up to the individual user.

The Biden admin. felt it had the right to demand censorship by Facebook, X, and other social media companies. Yesterday, a federal appeals court disagreed. Neither Big Gov nor Big Tech should be allowed to censor legal content. That should be up to the individual user. pic.twitter.com/PJ3OUykskv — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 9, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet