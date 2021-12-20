Posted: December 20, 2021 Categories: Videos Video of train headed south at Modoc Point just south of Chiloquin on 12/18/21 at 5:00 pm Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
10 thoughts on “Video of train headed south at Modoc Point just south of Chiloquin on 12/18/21 at 5:00 pm”
Wonder what rail line this is
And what direction it’s traveling
This isn’t really a surprise, as we are always in a perpetual state of war
It’s headed south because the sun is setting at 5pm.
Probably a deployment out of Lewis McCord and deploying to long beach .ca to ship out.
Great observation Ed
Thx
Any chance those tanks are headin’ to the border? Ha!
Canada?
Or maybe there’s enough of the Bering Straits that is currently frozen and they can make it into Russia.
Headed south
Any identifying unit numbers? I watched on a small screen with no audio on.
I saw lots of white vehicles. Are these for “peace-keeping”? One can only wonder how easy/hard it would be to stop that train in the middle of nowhere & commandeer all those vehicles on behalf of the ONLY lawful standing army in the Republic. You know, the ones who actually paid for them & therefore are the rightful owners!
Probably just more US hardware they promised the Afghans
Be interesting to see if this all ended up on boats back over to there ….