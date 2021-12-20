10 thoughts on “Video of train headed south at Modoc Point just south of Chiloquin on 12/18/21 at 5:00 pm

  1. Wonder what rail line this is
    And what direction it’s traveling

    This isn’t really a surprise, as we are always in a perpetual state of war

    Reply

    1. It’s headed south because the sun is setting at 5pm.

      Probably a deployment out of Lewis McCord and deploying to long beach .ca to ship out.

      Reply

      1. I saw lots of white vehicles. Are these for “peace-keeping”? One can only wonder how easy/hard it would be to stop that train in the middle of nowhere & commandeer all those vehicles on behalf of the ONLY lawful standing army in the Republic. You know, the ones who actually paid for them & therefore are the rightful owners!

        Reply

  4. Probably just more US hardware they promised the Afghans
    Be interesting to see if this all ended up on boats back over to there ….

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*