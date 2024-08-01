Viral Video Reveals 14% Of Illegal Immigrants Admitting They’re Registered To Vote

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Undercover footage reported by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project from Muckracker.com reveals that 14% of illegal immigrants in a single apartment complex in Georgia admitted to being registered to vote. The video, taken by journalist Carlos Arellano, has over 21 million views as of this writing.

If that same 14% is applied state-wide, that suggests that 47,000 of Georgia’s estimated 339,000 non-citizens are registered to vote in a state that Joe Biden ‘won’ by less than 12,000 votes in 2020.

The Heritage Foundation were unable to find these individuals on GA voter rolls, making it “unclear exactly what information these individuals gave when registering to vote.”

Extremely disturbing indeed!