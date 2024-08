BREAKING: The U.S. Army is requesting $6 million from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson because of their $11 million marketing deal that was finalized with UFL in April. Instead of growing The Army’s recruitment numbers, the marketing plan somehow lost active 38 recruits.

🔥🚨BREAKING: The U.S. Army is requesting $6 million from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson because of their $11 million marketing deal that was finalized with UFL in April. Instead of growing The Army’s recruitment numbers, the marketing plan somehow lost active 38 recruits. There… pic.twitter.com/8L0FDbEFFy — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 1, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet