Klaus Schwab :

“our education initiative… we have Cisco… and practically all the big names… we will revolutionize education…we will retrain the teachers… we will put a new curriculum in place”

… so that we can indoctrinate the children with our ideology at an early age… pic.twitter.com/PPSMIA1d5m

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 28, 2022