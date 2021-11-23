WEF Warns: Global Warming to Disrupt Financial System, “Freeze” Bank Accounts

Nov 23, 2021

In its latest predictive propaganda, the World Economic Forum asks, “What if extreme weather FROZE your bank account?” It is clear that deliberate interruptions to critical infrastructure are coming, and will be blamed on climate change in order to make the case that an imagined “climate disaster” requires carbon lockdowns and the totalitarian response for which the technocrats have been salivating for generations. Prepare for these disruptions — particularly to our food — now!