Nov 23, 2021
In its latest predictive propaganda, the World Economic Forum asks, “What if extreme weather FROZE your bank account?” It is clear that deliberate interruptions to critical infrastructure are coming, and will be blamed on climate change in order to make the case that an imagined “climate disaster” requires carbon lockdowns and the totalitarian response for which the technocrats have been salivating for generations. Prepare for these disruptions — particularly to our food — now!
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/11/…
One thought on “WEF Warns: Global Warming to Disrupt Financial System, “Freeze” Bank Accounts”
UPRISING TO DISRUPT FINANCIAL SYSTEM AND ALL OTHER SYSTEMS STANDING IN THE WAY OF THE BILL OF RIGHTS.
THIS JUST IN: PROCESS ALREADY IN PROGRESS.
