“We’re developing … the ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint … where are they traveling, how are they traveling, what are they eating … individual carbon footprint tracker.“

“We’re developing … the ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint … where are they traveling, how are they traveling, what are they eating … individual carbon footprint tracker.“

pic.twitter.com/1TL0gWiE5Y — Resist CBDC (@Resist_CBDC) September 14, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet