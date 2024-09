Israeli forces armed and in full uniform film themselves storming a hospital in Occupied West Bank abducting a Palestinian patient. They’re filming and announcing their war crimes.

Israeli forces armed and in full uniform film themselves storming a hospital in Occupied West Bank abducting a Palestinian patient. They’re filming and announcing their war crimes. pic.twitter.com/V5zAus3Mnh — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) September 14, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet