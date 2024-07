“We’ve lost over half a million farms” “At the same time we’ve lost over 165 Million acres of Farmland” Farming across the Western World is under continued assault as the Globalists seek to control ALL food production by 2030 as part of their Global take over Agenda.

🚨🇺🇸 “We’ve lost over half a million farms” “At the same time we’ve lost over 165 Million acres of Farmland” Farming across the Western World is under continued assault as the Globalists seek to control ALL food production by 2030 as part of their Global take over Agenda. pic.twitter.com/Mq1P4ziYaE — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 4, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet