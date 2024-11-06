What are Israel’s protests and general strike about – and how big are they?

By Al Jazeera Staff

The largest since the start of war, the protests and strike are the latest outpouring of anger against PM Netanyahu for failing to reach a ceasefire.

Protests have erupted across Israel, and a general strike, after the recovery of six bodies of captives held by Hamas and other Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war on the enclave on October 7.

Israel’s military said the captives were killed by Hamas shortly before Israeli soldiers reached them, but the anger has focused on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his increasing demands that are getting in the way of a ceasefire that would see the remaining captives return home.

Let’s take a closer look at the protests and the strike that shut down much of Israel and the latest on the ceasefire talks.

How big is this?

Very big.

On Sunday evening, about 300,000 people took to the streets, closing down roads and demanding the government change its course to save the remaining captives in Gaza, who are estimated to number 100.

On Monday, Histadrut, Israel’s largest trade union – which represents about 800,000 workers – called a one-day general strike backed by Israel’s main manufacturers and entrepreneurs in the tech sector.

Large parts of Israel’s economy shut down for hours before a labour court ordered protesters to return to work at 2:30pm .

Who joined the strike?

Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main airport, shut down from 8am until the strike was called off. In 2023, 21 million people went through the airport.

The Israel Business Forum, which represents private sector workers from 200 of the country’s largest companies, joined the strike as did companies from Israel’s tech sector including Wix, Fiverr, HoneyBook, Playtika, Riskified, and Lemonade.

The Manufacturers Association of Israel followed, accusing the government of failing in its “moral duty” to bring the captives back alive, and Israel Bar Association Director Amit Becher called on all lawyers to go on strike.

Hospitals and health clinics operated at lower capacity, but the Magen David Adom – the national medical, disaster, ambulance and blood service – functioned normally. The Israel Electric Corporation and the Mekorot water company also worked at lower capacity during the strike, but fire and rescue services operated normally.

Many government and municipal offices were shuttered on Monday, including Tel Aviv’s municipality, which provides services to the country’s economic hub.

The Teacher’s Union, a branch of Histadrut, said schools from kindergarten to 12th grade would be open only until 11:45am except schools for special needs students. The Association of University Heads said Israel’s research universities would join the economic shutdown although some scheduled exams would still be held.

Leading bus companies – including Egged, Dan and Metropolin – also participated in the strike in addition to Tel Aviv Light Rail and Haifa’s Carmelit underground railway system.

What’s happening with the protests?

Alongside the general strike, Israeli activists working with the family members of captives in Gaza announced that they intend to hold a series of protests nationwide on Monday.

According to a statement by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, demonstrators had planned to block important roads and intersections along with entrances to many government and regional offices.

This follows Sunday night’s protests, the largest held since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October, which saw about half a million people pour into the streets. More than 300,000 people rallied in Tel Aviv, which has seen weekly demonstrations for nearly a year.

What has the political response been?

Divided.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, who has called on the government to reach a deal, backed the strike. He accuses the Netanyahu administration of pushing Israel into “the greatest anarchy” and says the public is showing “incredible control” in the face of government mismanagement.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich submitted an urgent request to the attorney general to order a halt to the strike.

Smotrich, who along with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been a staunch opponent of a Gaza ceasefire, also directed the treasury not to pay salaries to anyone who joins the strike.

Netanyahu and Smotrich, who is under European Union scrutiny for potential sanctions, had sought an injunction to stop the strike. Smotrich has accused Histadrut chief Arnon Bar-David of “choosing to represent Hamas’s interests” by weakening the Israeli economy.

The Netanyahu government has promised a “strong” response to Hamas which, like previous occasions, said the six captives were killed as a result of Israeli air strikes.

Is there any chance for a ceasefire?

The latest round of mediated negotiations in Qatar and Egypt in recent weeks have stalled again amid an exacerbating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and as voices inside and outside Israel accuse Netanyahu of blocking an agreement by presenting outlandish demands to serve his political interests.

Key sticking points continue to include Netanyahu’s insistence on not withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor, which is Gaza’s border with Egypt, and the Netzarim Corridor, the Israeli military route that has cut Gaza in half.

Senior Hamas political official Khalil al-Hayya told Al Jazeera on Monday that Netanyahu is also refusing to release some of the older Palestinian prisoners held by Israel as part of an exchange deal.

Israel has yet to confirm or deny this claim.