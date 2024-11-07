The new figures are out:
37 villages have been wiped out across a 120 km stretch from Naqoura to Shebaa.
Approximately 40,000 homes have been destroyed by the Israelis.
They are literally creating a no-life zone in South Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/OBWMVIWwDU
— Michel Helou | ميشال حلو (@michelhelou_lb) November 5, 2024
Re: “They are literally creating a no-life zone in South Lebanon.”
Only a death-cult could do that. And we see the death-cult escalating its efforts – all with the blessings of the new messiah-king. He is so good at “finishing the job.” Just ask his buddy Bibi.
