The new figures are out:

37 villages have been wiped out across a 120 km stretch from Naqoura to Shebaa.

Approximately 40,000 homes have been destroyed by the Israelis.

They are literally creating a no-life zone in South Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/OBWMVIWwDU

— Michel Helou | ميشال حلو (@michelhelou_lb) November 5, 2024