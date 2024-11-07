37 villages have been wiped out across a 120 km stretch from Naqoura to Shebaa. Approximately 40,000 homes have been destroyed by the Israelis. They are literally creating a no-life zone in South Lebanon.

  1. Re: “They are literally creating a no-life zone in South Lebanon.”

    Only a death-cult could do that. And we see the death-cult escalating its efforts – all with the blessings of the new messiah-king. He is so good at “finishing the job.” Just ask his buddy Bibi.

