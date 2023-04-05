Pregnant women having heart attacks, strokes and dying – a dark side of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccination no one is talking about – 15 cases including 10 VAERS (13 deaths) by Dr. William Makis MD

Cincinnati, Ohio – 25 year old healthcare worker Jada Arianna Turner died suddenly in her sleep at 8 months pregnant on March 20, 2023, baby died also…

25 year old Jada Arianna Turner died in her sleep on March 20, 2023. She was 8 months pregnant and her unborn baby Jayce Michael died also. (click here)

She worked for Mercy Health at Good Samaritan Hospital, and as a healthcare worker in Cincinnati, Ohio, she faced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to be able to continue working (click here)

Kettering, UK – 26 year old Zoe Green was 7 months pregnant when she died after heart attack on Feb.7, 2023

Zoe Green, age 26, was seven months pregnant with her unborn baby when she died on Feb.7, 2023 following a cardiac arrest. (click here)

On morning of February 7th, she rang her mum, at five or six in the morning, saying she didn’t feel very well.” “Her mum lives five minutes away but by the time she walked down Zoe was dead on the floor in the bathroom. She was stuck between the bath and the door and they couldn’t get in. She leaves behind three children and then obviously she was seven months pregnant. Unfortunately, the baby had no oxygen so he then died.” (click here)

Brazil, Umuarama – 23 year old woman had cardiac arrest, she was 3 months pregnant, died.

“23 year old Fabianne Vitoria Ramos dos Anjos presented to emergency on March 13, 2023 in cardiorespiratory arrest and the professionals tried to resuscitate for more than 50 minutes, but without success….she was 3 months pregnant” (click here)

“At dawn today, she called her husband complaining of breathing difficulties and passed out. He drove her to the PA, but when she arrived at the health unit, the patient was already in cardiorespiratory arrest”

Texas mother Tara Vickers delivers baby after massive heart attack

Mother of three, Tara Vickers, suffered a massive heart attack a month before her due date. (click here) One night she started having a burning feeling in her chest that went all the way to her back, shoulder blades and it just got increasingly worse.

She was diagnosed with SCAD (Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection) heart attack. Mother and baby survived.

COVID-19 vaccinated and pregnant Alberta, Canada surgeon suffers a massive stroke on Jan.14, 2023

A pregnant Canadian surgeon who just finished medical residency (and was mandated to be COVID-19 vaccinated) suffered a catastrophic stroke (click here).

She had an emergency craniectomy and stayed in ICU for a month.

VAERS 1371338 – 32 year old woman from Massachusetts received 2 Pfizer doses while pregnant, died 4 days after delivery

32 year old woman from Massachusetts received two Pfizer vaccines while pregnant with her 3rd child. She got her 2nd dose at 7 months pregnant. She delivered and died 4 days later.

VAERS 1547035 – 25 year old woman (foreign) had 1st Pfizer dose in early pregnancy and died

25 year old woman had 1st Pfizer dose in early pregnancy. She developed Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and died. Further details unknown.

VAERS 1669875 – 36 year old woman from Minnesota had Pfizer vaccine at 33 weeks of pregnancy and died

36 year old woman had 1st Pfizer vaccine at 33.5 weeks pregnancy. She presented 9 days later with preterm labor. Twins were delivered by C-section. She was found to have AML leukemia, started chemo 2 days after giving birth, 2 weeks later suffered catastrophic intracranial hemorrhage and died.

VAERS 1710421 – 27 year old woman (foreign) had 1st Pfizer dose at 33 weeks of pregnancy and died

27 year old woman had 1st Pfizer dose at 33 weeks of pregnancy. On the same day after vaccination she experienced dyspnea, respiratory distress, myalgia, arthralgia, afebrile seizure, was hospitalized and died.

VAERS 1730068 – 37 year old woman (foreign) had 2nd Moderna dose at 36 weeks of pregnancy, 13 days later she had a stillbirth and died

37 year old woman had 2nd Moderna dose at 36 weeks of pregnancy. 13 days later she developed myalgia, night sweats and uterine contractions. She had a stillbirth and died.

VAERS 1930989 – 31 year old woman (foreign) had a Moderna dose at 34 weeks of pregnancy and died

31 year old woman had Moderna dose at 34 weeks of pregnancy, and died of cardiac arrest and septic shock.

VAERS 2011009 – 23 year old woman from South Dakota received two Moderna vaccines at 5 months of pregnancy – died 4 weeks after giving birth

23 year old woman received Moderna vaccines at 4 and 5th month of pregnancy. About 3 weeks after giving birth she was hospitalized with cardio-respiratory arrest and died 5 days later.

VAERS 2193607 – 19 year old woman (foreign) had a Pfizer dose in early pregnancy, died at 6 months pregnancy

VAERS 2266970 – 36 year old woman from Michigan had 3rd Moderna dose at 33 weeks of pregnancy – died 1 week later

36 year old woman from Michigan received her 3rd Moderna vaccine at 33 weeks of pregnancy. One week later she woke up at 4am having very hard time breathing and her husband called the ambulance. She went into respiratory arrest, CPR was initiated, she was transported to ER, emergency bedside C-section was performed and she died.

VAERS 2422892 – 37 year old woman from Texas, double Pfizer vaccinated, died with baby at 37 weeks pregnancy

37 year old woman had 2 Pfizer doses on March 3, 2021 and March 28, 2021.

She presented on August 12, 2022 at 37 weeks gestation with pain, acute mental status changes and hypoxia. She had a failed caesarean section, deteriorated rapidly and died Aug.26, 2022 (click here)

My Take…

All the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injuries that are happening now to young women – myocarditis, cardiac arrests, heart attacks, strokes, arterial dissections, aneurysms, can happen to women during pregnancy as well.

As Dr.Paul Alexander recently reported, Pfizer and Moderna excluded pregnant women from their COVID-19 mRNA vaccine clinical trials. (click here)

I can’t stress this enough – Pfizer and Moderna NEVER tested the safety of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in pregnant women.

We hear a lot about miscarriages and stillbirths caused by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, but mothers are being harmed as well. And doctors aren’t warning them.