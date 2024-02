What Julian said about the war in Afghanistan applies to the war in Ukraine. It’s not about winning the war. It’s all about transferring money from US and EU tax payers to the military industrial security elites and their numerous puppet politicians.

— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 1, 2024

