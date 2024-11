When the lights go out, blame #Israel as the blackmailed trash in Congress gave Israeli companies full control over US infrastructure. Wonder why Texas USA has a third world power grid?

When the lights go out, blame #Israel as the blackmailed trash in Congress gave Israeli companies full control over US infrastructure.

Wonder why Texas USA has a third world power grid? https://t.co/fIv65EkXy5 pic.twitter.com/Oxoxu4qcYR — Use Yandex Search Engine for Anti Zionist searches (@_NicoleNonya) November 19, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet