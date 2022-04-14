While Calling Covid Jab Skeptics ‘Criminals’, Pfizer CEO Raked in $24 Million on The Backs of Taxpayers

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Starting in July of 2020, under the direction of the Trump administration, US taxpayers shelled out 1.9 billion to Pfizer so they could begin rushing their Comirnaty mRNA vaccine to market. Over the course of the next year and a half, the taxpayers would be hit with another $10 billion invoice — all of which flowed directly into the pockets of Pfizer for their Covid jab.

This was only the beginning, however. In November 2021, they received another $5.3 billion in taxpayer dollars for the development of their drug Paxlovid, that was a suspiciously similar protease inhibitor like the infamous “horse paste.” In January of this year, the taxpayers were hit once more for $500 million.

In total, since the coronavirus debacle began, US taxpayers would line the pockets of Pfizer executives with nearly $20 billion in revenue. Note that this does not include the billions in taxpayer dollars used to market the vaccine to Americans through less than ethical propaganda news campaigns and advertising.

As tens of millions of Americans were forced into poverty by government closing down their businesses and forcing them to lose their jobs over vaccine mandates, pharmaceutical companies made record profits.

One of the center pieces to the fleecing of the American taxpayer was Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Bourla, who recently stated that a third does of his vaccine has worked well for prevention of hospitalizations and death, but a fourth shot is necessary, has been the pied piper of the vaccine tyrants. He’s also made millions doing so.

According to a recent report, Bourla made $24.3 million in compensation for 2021 — a whopping 15% increase over the previous year. His stock holdings in the company are even higher, coming in a $32 million and his entitlement upon leaving the company is a whopping $113 million, which was valued at the end of December 2021, according to CNBC.

The company he heads also saw record profits, raking in over $21 billion in 2021 — double the previous year’s total — as politicians, media blowhards, and government scientists took to their pulpits to declare the jab “100 percent effective.” As the world quickly learned, that was not true, yet the money kept flowing.

Instead of apologizing to the world for the inaccurate efficacy statements, folks like Bourla doubled down and claimed that anyone who questioned this data was “a criminal.”

“Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%!” Bourla tweeted a year ago.

Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%! https://t.co/E2ksTJSopU — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) April 1, 2021

But he was wrong yet again and when people questioned these numbers, Bourla took to his pulpit and claimed that folks who spread this information are “criminals” and have cost “millions of lives.”

“Those people are criminals,” he told Frederick Kempe, the CEO of the Atlantic Council. “They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”

After Bourla called vaccine skeptics “criminals,” Kempe closed out the point, adding that “they should be treated like criminals as well.”

Months after advocating for the arrest of people who question his highly questionable jab, Bourla himself would confirm his product’s terrible efficacy in regard to the Omicron variant.

Bourla made a statement during an interview with Yahoo Finance on January 10. Speaking in reference to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Bourla said, “We know that the two doses of a vaccine offer very limited protection, if any.”

Naturally, this statement from the CEO of a vaccine company who manufactures the jab which many Americans were forced to take against their will in order to keep their jobs or go out in public, drew much deserved attention. Many folks called out the CEO for his comments in April. And for this, they were censored — including former Congressman Ron Paul.

Because Bourla did in fact state that the vaccine was 100% effective in April only to claim 9 months later that it may not be effective at all, the fact checkers couldn’t claim this was false. Instead, Reuters claimed that anyone who pointed out Bourla’s most recent statement was “missing context” when quoting the CEO because his comments about offering “very limited protection, if any,” were made specifically in regard to the Omicron variant.

VERDICT

Missing context. During an interview on Jan. 10, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot offered “very limited protection” against COVID-19 infection with the Omicron variant. He was not talking about protection against infection by other variants of the coronavirus.

This statement is true and the carefully chosen wording makes it impossible to dispute. Win for Bourla, censorship for anyone who quoted him.

Let’s forget about the fact that federal government did not detail the efficacy of the jab against specific variants when it mandated vaccines through OSHA. Let’s also forget that New York, San Francisco, and the myriad of other municipalities who mandated the jab for access to public places also make no mention of efficacy against all the different variants while compelling the medical procedure. This is apparently not important to them.

What is important, however, is maintaining their windfall of taxpayer dollars to ensure their families are set up for generations on the money they fleeced from Americans to sell them a subscription to their vaccination.

Free Thought Project