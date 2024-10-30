Zionist on CNN lets his terrorism slip. Their arrogance and supremacy is beyond beyond. pic.twitter.com/A8zTRc84dj
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) October 29, 2024
One thought on “Zionist on CNN lets his terrorism slip. Their arrogance and supremacy is beyond beyond.”
There are plots and sub-plots, but the big plot is that they want us all hysterically involved in the voting circus. Get upset. Get triggered. Have passionate opinions. Hate each other. Be perpetually unnerved. Use all your emotional potential on a fake-a** show. And there are the jews, standing behind the curtain, grinning, as they kill Palestinians and delight in their banking increases. A super land-grab is quite an economic asset.
I checked the anagram on “TrumpHarris” and these are just a few of the words it contained: trampish, triumphs, armpits, irrupts, mispart, stirr-up, autism, mishap, rapist, shrimp, tapirs
Circus is too mild a word.
