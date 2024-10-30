Doug Emhoff: Kamala Harris Intends to Put a Mezuzah on Entrance to White House

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff told a Jewish group in a speech on Monday that she intends to put a mezuzah on the entrance to the White House if elected.

The mezuzah is used to distinguish a Jewish household under Jewish law.

“Now anyone can say the right things on the campaign trail and then go home and turn it off but that’s not Kamala,” Emhoff said. “Because when Kamala walks through the door at the end of the day that door has a mezuzah on it.”

“And three months from now, with your help, the White House residence could — I got to check first — could have a mezuzah on its doorpost,” he added.

In 2021, Harris and Emhoff made history by becoming the first to put up a mezuzah on the front door of the Vice President’s Residence.

During the same speech, Emhoff also boasted about “mobilizing the full force of the federal government to protect Jewish communities” through the “National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism,” which was predominantly crafted by the Anti-Defamation League.

As I reported last year, the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism called on “all online platforms” to ban “extremist websites,” ban “hate speech” and institute “zero tolerance” policies to protect Jews from “antisemitism.”

Emhoff also pledged that Harris would have an “unwavering” commitment to providing Israel with all the weapons and aid needed to “defend itself” from “Iran and Iran-backed terrorists.”

Harris herself in August pledged her “unequivocal and unwavering” commitment to Israel and said in her speech at the DNC that she’s ready and willing to fight a war with Iran.

You can watch Emhoff’s full speech below: