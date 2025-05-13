10 bodies found in Portland-area rivers since mid-April

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A total of 10 bodies have been found in rivers in the Portland, Oregon area since mid-April, two of which were found in May alone. The 10th body was found by authorities on Saturday on the Willamette River and was recovered at Portland’s Cathedral Park, per KPTV. The identity of the person or the cause of death has yet to be released.

Earlier in May, after the discovery of the eighth body, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said in a press releasethat the number of bodies recovered in a short time frame is “not unusual, though it is tragic.” MSCO said that in April and May 2024, six bodies were recovered.

Authorities said that the majority of the bodies recovered as of that point died as a result of “drowning caused by suicide.” The press release from MCSO continued, “Additionally, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has no reason to believe there is any suspicious activity nor do we believe there is any connection between the bodies.”

The office listed multiple contributing factors to the number of bodies recovered this time of year, including water currents, increased activity along the river as the weather gets nicer, and the decomposition of bodies and rising water temperatures.

He said he previously lost a friend in the Columbia River and knew the dangers of water. “It can happen to anybody, and you shouldn’t think that you know everything that’s for sure,” he said, later adding, “I make sure that I have my safety equipment, my fire extinguishers, my paddles, I let people know where I’m going and when I get there, I let people know that I’ve made it safe.”

“Absolutely prepare for the worst and hope for the best because I’ve been out in the ocean and I’ve been out on these waters and everything can change within a couple of seconds, and if you’re not prepared for it, the worst can happen.”

Bodies were also found on April 13, 15, 18, 24, and 30 and May 3 and 4. May 3 saw three bodies recovered from the Willamette and Columbia rivers, per KATU.