11 y.o. Nabil Maytan was a healthy boy until his covid shot. He has been ill for the last 18 months & is now wheelchair bound. He can no longer talk, move his legs, dress himself, or use the restroom without assistance. Doctors have diagnosed him with a severe case of post covid… pic.twitter.com/ebAJyaFgCd

— Nashville Angela (@angelanashtn) May 23, 2023