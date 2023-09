15-year-old girl is raped in the school bathroom by a boy in a dress and the school covered it up as not to interfere with their transgender policy during “pride month”.

15-year-old girl is raped in the school bathroom by a boy in a dress and the school covered it up as not to interfere with their transgender policy during “pride month”. pic.twitter.com/ZaYIPOeDoV — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) September 9, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet