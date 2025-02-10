17 state attorneys general move to investigate Fauci over Covid-19 response

Led by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the group sent a letter to Congress requesting any relevant findings from federal investigations that could aid state-level probes and potential prosecutions. The letter specifically highlighted President Joe Biden’s blanket pardon of Fauci before leaving office, a move Wilson criticized as an attempt to shield him from federal accountability.

“President Biden’s blanket pardon of Dr. Fauci is a shameful attempt to prevent accountability,” said Attorney General Wilson. “If any of these findings indicate violations of state laws, we are fully prepared to take appropriate action to ensure justice is served.”

The request to Congress follows the December release of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic’s final report, which detailed failures by government officials, including Fauci. The report addressed issues such as the origins of the virus, suppression of scientific dissent, misleading testimony to Congress regarding National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding, and other concerns.

While Biden’s pardon protects Fauci from federal prosecution, it does not prevent states from pursuing legal action. A statement from Wilson’s office reiterated the commitment to holding officials accountable.

“Despite these findings, former President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for Dr. Fauci, shielding him from federal prosecution for any offenses committed during his tenure. However, the attorneys general assert that this federal pardon does not prevent state-level legal action,” read the statement. “The attorneys general have requested that Congress provide them with any relevant findings that could lead to state investigations and potential prosecutions. They reaffirm their commitment to upholding public trust, ensuring transparency, and preventing similar failures in future public health crises.”

Aside from Wilson, the attorneys general involved in the investigation represent Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Idaho, North Dakota, Utah, Indiana, South Dakota, Arkansas, Montana, Missouri, Kansas, West Virginia, and Nebraska.