20 people were shot in Chicago this past weekend, but I haven’t heard the anti-gun crowd bring it up for some reason by Edward Teach

In a world where every active shooter makes the news for weeks and guns are evil, the lefties almost never, ever bring up the worst of the “gun crime” examples: Democrat cities.

Yep.

Three people were killed in Chicago this past weekend, including a teenage boy and a teenage girl in separate incidents.

Guns are essentially illegal in Chicago. But for some reason, the gun-free zones and bans just aren’t working to keep guns out!

(Maybe because criminals don’t usually follow the law.)

The weekend before last, 21 people were shot and 4 were killed in Chicago.

But I don’t see the “stop gun violence” people out in the street there, marching to stop guns.