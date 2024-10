200 Israeli terrorists confirmed eliminated in Lebanon. They were responsible of the murder of 7000 civilians and 1 million Lebanese refugees now on the run with nowhere to go.

200 Israeli terrorists confirmed eliminated in Lebanon. They were responsible of the murder of 7000 civilians and 1 million Lebanese refugees now on the run with nowhere to go. Israeli terrorists won’t be missed. REST IN HELL 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/7pmAmMUhTH — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) October 4, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet