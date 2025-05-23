24-year-old Venezuelan illegal immigrant arrested for posing as 16-year-old to enroll in Ohio high school

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela was arrested on Monday after he allegedly falsely claimed on a birth certificate that he was 16 years old so he could enroll at Perrysburg High School in Ohio. Anthony Emmanuel Labrador Sierra has been charged by the Perrysburg Police Department with felony forgery. He had been enrolled at the high school since January 2024.

Labrador had presented the school with a birth certificate that alleged he was born on Dec. 2, 2007, according to ABC News. He was also able to obtain an Ohio driver’s license and Social Security number. According to police, Labrador contacted the school district on November 1, 2023, claiming that he was a homeless immigrant from Venezuela and wanted to enroll as a student. He also reportedly claimed to be a victim of human trafficking, The Blade reported.

One week later, Labrador met with officials at the school, who told him that he would need to submit a birth certificate to complete the enrollment process. He provided the school with a Venezuelan birth certificate on January 8, 2024, that claimed he was a minor, police said. He started school just days later.

Tom Hosler, superintendent of Perrysburg Schools, told The Blade in a statement: “This situation is both as troubling as it is heartbreaking. Members of our staff and community opened their hearts and homes to someone they believed was a vulnerable teenager who had been abused and needed help.”

He continued, saying, “Their compassion and willingness to step up exemplify the very best of our values and makes Perrysburg Schools such a special place. While it appears that this individual misrepresented himself and violated the trust of many, we remain proud of those who acted out of kindness and good faith.”

Labrador, who was on the school’s swim and junior varsity soccer team, had been living with a host family who took him into their care, believing he was a homeless minor. Brad and Kathy Medford provided him housing at their Laurel Lane home in March 2024. Two months later, they were granted temporary guardianship of Labrador.

On May 14, 2025, the Medfords were contacted by a woman named Evelyn Camacho, who informed them that Labrador was allegedly lying about his age, revealing that he was “actually a 24-year-old and he was the father of her child,” ABC News reported, citing police.

Tricia McLaughlin, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary, told People in a statement: “ICE lodged a detainer to ensure that his criminal illegal alien is removed from this community and no longer able to prey on the students of Perrysburg High School. It is disturbing that a grown man would impersonate a teenager and surround himself with underage girls and boys and fool them into doing God knows what.” Labrador will appear in Court on May 29.