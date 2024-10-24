25% of Lebanon has been told to get out of their homes.
Let that sink in. The USA will go bankrupt for these blood thirsty Zionists. https://t.co/w5b23zrEvq
— Use Yandex Search Engine for Anti Zionist searches (@_NicoleNonya) October 22, 2024
They followed through on their threats:
https://x.com/nabihbulos/status/1848715028154700022
Sure reminded me of Building 7.
