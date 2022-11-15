29-Year-Old Crypto Pioneer Found Dead After Warning Days Earlier that Pedo Elite Would Kill Him

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

29-Year-Old Crypto pioneer Nicolai Mushegian was found dead Friday just days after warning that the “CIA and Mossad pedo elite” were going to kill him.

Mushegian posted the warning on Twitter on October 28th.

The tweet is still posted.

On Friday authorities said Mushegian’s body was found after he died in Puerto Rico.

Coin Desk reported:

Nikolai Mushegian, an early developer of MakerDAO, the largest decentralized finance protocol, as well as a contributor to multiple crypto projects, was found dead on Friday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to local news outlet El Nuevo Dia. According to the news article, a 29-year-old man identified as “Nicolai Arcadie Muchgian” was dragged by water currents close to Condado Beach. Beach patrols managed to retrieve his body from the ocean but there were no vital signs. The area is known for its dangerous strong oceancurrents that have caused several fatalities, according to the paper. (CoinDesk obtained a copy of a press release from the Puerto Rico Police Department consistent with the details reported by El Nuevo Dia.) Mushegian contributed to the development of multiple blockchain projects and was heralded as a prolific architect of blockchain-based decentralized financial platforms and stablecoin systems. Most notably, he was MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen’s original technical partner on the project and worked on the protocol and its decentralized stablecoin DAI between 2015 and 2018, according to his personal website. He was not involved in the protocol’s development lately, a MakerDAO contributor told CoinDesk.

Mushigian posted photos in August after an alleged attempt to disable his electric locks.

This triggered them so overnight they sent someone to disable electric locks. First they try to be subtle and drill a little hole, then when that didnt work, they just ripped out the whole conduit. Not CIA, just the cheapest goons money can buy. Show some respect please, come on. https://t.co/Kfuwr4DEA2 pic.twitter.com/MC3jGFex2z — ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ (@delete_shitcoin) August 6, 2022

Gateway Pundit