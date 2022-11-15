FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried – once dubbed ‘the next Warren Buffet’ before his downfall

Daily Mail

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried made his billions with a near-psychic sense for predicting the future.

But as he gleefully shook hands with Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at an exclusive crypto festival in the Bahamas earlier this year, he can’t have foreseen that his $24bn fortune would be wiped out just a few months later.

Tickets started at around $3,000-a-head for the Crypto Bahamas conference organized by FTX, which was held in April 2022.

During the day, attendees enjoyed illuminating talks on the ‘FTX Stage’ from the likes of Blair, Clinton, NFL star Tom Brady and his supermodel then-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

They could also share their heady ambitions for the future of crypto while enjoying a spot of beachside yoga.

Pics and the rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11426949/Inside-Bahamas-crypto-festival-FTX-CEO-Bankman-Fried-welcomed-Bill-Clinton-Katy-Perry.html