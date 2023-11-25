3 short vids – Trying to kill Ireland

For those not familiar, the war started when the state began secretly dumping busloads of strange foreign men into Irish communities against the wishes of the people. They’re trying to kill Ireland. https://t.co/9MmkOE5VgT pic.twitter.com/ZdrMReQJ1Q
— Gearóid Murphy (@gearoidmurphy_) November 23, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: Riots are breaking out after five people including three children injured in knife attack⁰⁰📌#Dublin | #Ireland
Currently, multiple riots have broken out in Dublin, Ireland, leaving thousands of people angry after an immigrant, believed to be Algerian, carried out… pic.twitter.com/qx6W2KDvV0
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2023
🚨#UPDATE: More videos are emerging from the riots currently underway in Dublin as military units enter the city. Multiple vehicles are up in flames, and several officers are injured, with stores being looted. pic.twitter.com/8YLi0oCUFk
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2023
When several Irish children are stabbed by invaders, the Irish rightfully fight back. And like everywhere else, their corrupt media calls those warring against the invasion of their country, “far-right hooligans.” But the Irish are The Fighting Irish. May strength and vision be with them.
Journalist, Jose Nino, regarding the Irish leaders:
“They’re committing the highest form of treason against the Irish people by importing hundreds of thousands of non-Irish ‘migrants.'”
Bears repeating; Earth is a War-Zone.
