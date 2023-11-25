🚨 NYC: WHILE YOU’RE SHOPPING BOMBS ARE DROPPING 🚨
Protestors take over NY’s commercial district a day after actionists disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to demand a permanent ceasefire & end to the siege.
It’s not Black Friday, it’s the People’s Day for Palestine pic.twitter.com/ThYi2Q7VaE
— Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) November 24, 2023
Posted: November 25, 2023
One thought on “NYC: WHILE YOU’RE SHOPPING BOMBS ARE DROPPING”
The chant to the shoppers:
“Not another nickel, not another dime
No more money for Israel’s crimes”
Will this expanding awareness bring more to the fight? The enemy is fully identified. Only msm denies it.
