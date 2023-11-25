🚨 NYC: WHILE YOU’RE SHOPPING BOMBS ARE DROPPING 🚨

Protestors take over NY’s commercial district a day after actionists disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to demand a permanent ceasefire & end to the siege.

It’s not Black Friday, it’s the People’s Day for Palestine pic.twitter.com/ThYi2Q7VaE

— Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) November 24, 2023