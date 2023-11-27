30 shot in Chicago over Thanksgiving weekend

By Darian Douraghy – The Postmillennial

At least 30 people were reportedly shot over the long holiday weekend in Chicago, with one person dying.

The ages of the shot victims ranged from 16 to 72, CBS News Chicago reports.

The recorded death took place at the 2500 block of West 63rd Street, with a 27-year-old man taking a gunshot to his head and body around 6:09 pm last Wednesday. He was later pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.

In another shooting, a group of teens between 15-18 years of age were said to be strolling along the sidewalk before shots were fired from a vehicle just after midnight on Thursday. They were all reportedly taken to various hospitals but were in good condition at the time despite sustaining gunshot wounds.

Later that morning a 30-year-old man sustained a critical gunshot to the abdomen, and was later taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. He was also reportedly walking on the sidewalk.

Around 6:30 pm that same day, a 45-year-old man had a gunfire graze wound on his face and refused help from emergency medical services.

Things then worsened on Friday, with at least two of the reported 10 that were shot ending up in critical condition. Another two ended up in critical condition on Sunday, with a separate 17-year-old victim who had a gunshot wound on his hand refusing to answer questions about his injury.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has infamously said he would not be giving the police more funding shortly after he was elected to be the city’s new leader. The mayor also raised eyebrows when he said in August that is “not appropriate” to describe large groups of teens that are exhibiting criminal behavior as “mobs.”

“There is history in this city,” he said at the time. “I mean to refer to children as, like, baby Al Capones is not appropriate.”