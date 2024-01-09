2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 1-9-23

  1. “A people that elect corrupt politicians, impostors, thieves, and traitors are not victims… but accomplices.”
    — George Orwell

    .

    Reply

  2. Patrick Henry asks a question:

    “The Constitution is said to have beautiful features; but when I come to examine these features Sir, they appear to me horribly frightful. Among other deformities, it has an awful squinting – it squints towards monarchy. And does not this raise indignation in the breast of every true American? Your president may easily become king. Where are your checks in this government?”

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*