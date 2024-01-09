Posted: January 9, 2024 Categories: Live Broadcast The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 1-9-23 http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2024-01-09-1933.mp3 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 1-9-23”
“A people that elect corrupt politicians, impostors, thieves, and traitors are not victims… but accomplices.”
— George Orwell
Patrick Henry asks a question:
“The Constitution is said to have beautiful features; but when I come to examine these features Sir, they appear to me horribly frightful. Among other deformities, it has an awful squinting – it squints towards monarchy. And does not this raise indignation in the breast of every true American? Your president may easily become king. Where are your checks in this government?”
