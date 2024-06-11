Posted: June 11, 2024 Categories: Live Broadcast The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 6-11-24 http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/2024-06-11-2043.mp3 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 6-11-24”
Always when I want to celebrate and honor those who fought for our freedom in The Revolutionary War, my honoring is stained by the blight of slavery, and a blight it certainly was. Yet today it came to me that that foul practice is a remnant of tyrannical monarchies that put itself above all others. And that remnant seeped onto the new world, its poison infecting those of weak mind or those who were programmed into the societal norms of the time. Thankfully some rose to end the owning of any other, and The Bill of Rights was born. It took some decades to begin to turn things around, but turning it did and still is. All races do indeed have inalienable and unalienable rights.
Now I can honor the brave knowing their mistakes did not keep them from doing great deeds. Can anyone say he or she is faultless on all counts? That said, here’s a song some once sang:
Free America – Early American Patriotic Song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPX6a_9lD-w
.
Just found out the lyrics were written by a lesser known Founding Father named Dr. Joseph Warren, a physician during the start of The Revolutionary War for which he gave his life.
Wiki bit: “Warren had been commissioned a Major General in the colony’s militia shortly before the June 17, 1775 Battle of Bunker Hill. Rather than exercise his rank, Warren chose to participate in the battle as a private soldier, and was killed in combat when British troops stormed the redoubt atop Breed’s Hill. His death galvanized the rebel forces.”
“Warren was one of the original Minute Men. Warren was Chairman of the Committee of Safety in Boston in 1775 and the man who sent Paul Revere to Lexington to warn John Adams and John Hancock of the British advance, setting Revere off on his famous ride. He was killed in the Battle of Bunker Hill, age 34.”
.
Some words that Dr. Warren left behind:
“May our land be a land of liberty, the seat of virtue, the asylum of the oppressed, a name and a praise in the whole earth, until the last shock of time shall bury the empires of the whole world in one common undistinguished ruin!”
“Has the grim savage rushed again from the wilderness? Or does some fiend… twang her deadly arrows at our breast? No, none of these: it is the hand of Britain that inflicts the wound.”
“Stain not the glory of your worthy ancestors, but like them resolve never to part with your birthright; be wise in your deliberations, and determined in your exertions for the preservation of your liberties. Follow not the dictates of passion, but enlist yourselves under the sacred banner of reason; use every method in your power to secure your rights.”
“When the prize is liberty, who would shun the warfare?”
“When the prize is liberty, who would shun the warfare?”
“When the prize is liberty, who would shun the warfare?”
.