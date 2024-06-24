Posted: June 24, 2024 Categories: Live Broadcast The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 6-24-24 http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/2024-06-24-2052.mp3 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 6-24-24”
Thanks Henry, for covering that attack on our Bill of Rights at RBN. I wish I’d have you with me when I go up against them. Well, I do the best I can. Now they’ll hear about John Wilkes Booth, and see a big spotlight on Article 9. Thanks again, Henry!!
