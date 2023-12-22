33 People You Didn’t Know Were In the WEF

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
Four years ago, Klaus Schwab bragged that the World Economic Forum and their globalist stakeholders were on track to have total control over the human race by the year 2030.
Part of Schwab’s master plan involved penetrating cabinets and recruiting celebrities and influencers to covertly promote the WEF agenda.
Here is a compilation of individuals who have pledged allegiance to the WEF and its globalist mission. You can explore their WEF profiles by clicking on the provided links below.
Among them are A-list Hollywood actors and superstar musicians, among other household names. All of them have huge reach and influence in the world and Klaus Schwab is using them to further his globalist message. Feel free to verify this information through the links and accompanying screenshots (in case the linked pages become inaccessible).
It’s worth noting that only individuals with dedicated pages on the WEF site are included in this list, and there are even more celebrities who have supported the WEF mission beyond those mentioned here.
Remember, you will know them by the symbols, signs and associations.
Politicians
Tulsi Gabbard – Former Democrat Congresswoman and current candidate for office. After public exposure, her image was swiftly removed from the WEF site. She can still be found on the Council of Foreign Relations site. Here she is making a pyramid sign.
Dan Crenshaw – Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is also linked to the WEF.
Javier Milei – President of Argentina
Xi Jinping – Premier of China, head of CCP
Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand
Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Great Britain
Sen. Christopher Coons, Deleware
Volodymyr Zelenskyy – President of Ukraine
Celebrities
Andrea Bocelli – classical singer
Peter Gabriel – popular musician
Ariana Huffington – media entrepreneur
Greta Thunberg – climate activist
Business
Jack Ma – co-founder of Alibaba Group
Peter Thiel – co-founder of PayPal