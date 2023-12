A compilation of prominent political figures—including "King" Charles, Tony Blair, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and others—using the WEF's 'Build Back Better' slogan, in reference to Klaus Schwab's 'Great Reset' agenda.… pic.twitter.com/zKG7ARcvpd

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 21, 2023