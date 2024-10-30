$400,000 of Free College Tuition Per Illegal Migrant “Dreamer”

By Colin Rugg

Paid for by American Taxpayers

Jesse Watters “A migrant family of 4 in New York could get over $20,000 a month in freebies:

– $500 a night at a hotel

– $130 a day for food

– Having 2 kids in public school costs us $5,000 per month

– We didn’t even tack on mayor Adams’ $1,000 cash gift cards

– Free health care at the ER – Free phones – Free lawyers

– $400,000 in free college tuition per dreamer

Meanwhile, taxpayers with jobs in New York pay $1,700 to live in a closet”

(Actual video of American couple paying $1,700 per month in rent to live in basically a closet in New York included at the end of the video

