Jesse Watters “A migrant family of 4 in New York could get over $20,000 a month in freebies:
– $500 a night at a hotel
– $130 a day for food
– Having 2 kids in public school costs us $5,000 per month
– We didn’t even tack on mayor Adams’ $1,000 cash gift cards
– Free health care at the ER – Free phones – Free lawyers
– $400,000 in free college tuition per dreamer
Meanwhile, taxpayers with jobs in New York pay $1,700 to live in a closet”
(Actual video of American couple paying $1,700 per month in rent to live in basically a closet in New York included at the end of the video
American Voters, send this to everyone you know before they vote. Democrats choose illegals over Americans
$400,000 of Free College Tuition Per Illegal Migrant “Dreamer”
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 30, 2024