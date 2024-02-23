45 Pedophiles Who Planned To Eat Children Arrested on Sickening Array of Child Sex Charges

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Forty-five pedophiles have been arrested by authorities in Greenville County, South Carolina on charges ranging from child trafficking, human trafficking, child sexual abuse, and cannibalism.

“Sheriff told us about a man who he said wanted to eat a child. Yes. Eat her as in cannibalism, and that was just one of the shocking details we heard at that press conference,” said a local reporter.

“A gentleman wanted a child brought to him that he could eat, physically cannibalize,” confirmed Sheriff Will Lewis. Watch: