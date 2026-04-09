60% of Americans Have an Unfavorable View of Israel

By Kyle Anzalone – The Libertarian Institute

A new poll found that six in ten Americans now have an unfavorable view of Israel. Young Americans have a negative view of Israel.

The Pew survey released on Tuesday reported that overall, 60% said they have an unfavorable view of Israel. In 2022, only 42% of Americans held negative views of Israel.

There was a sharp divide between Democrats and Republicans. 41% of Republicans have an unfavorable view of Israel; that number is double with Democrats. There was also a large split between younger and older Americans. 70% of Americans under 50 had an unfavorable view of Israel, including 57% of Republicans.

The poll was conducted after the US and Israel started an aggressive war with Iran. According to sources speaking with The New York Times, President Donald Trump was convinced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch the war during a meeting in February.

While the President’s top advisers dismissed Netayahu was proposal as “farcical,” Trump ordered a joint attack with Israel on Iran.

The Pew survey found Americans do not trust Netanyahu. 59% said that they had little to no confidence that the Israeli leader would do the right thing. Trump’s deference to Netanyahu has led a majority of Americans to assess that the President is not managing the relationship with Tel Aviv effectively.

On Tuesday, Trump announced a new ceasefire with Iran. Within hours, Israel violated the ceasefire with a massive round of strikes on Lebanon.