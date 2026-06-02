BREAKING: In Russia, a Jewish 44-year-old man named Alexei's attempt to rape a 5 year old child.
This is the most terrifying sight I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/SXbR56BYGw
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) May 31, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
BREAKING: In Russia, a Jewish 44-year-old man named Alexei's attempt to rape a 5 year old child.
This is the most terrifying sight I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/SXbR56BYGw
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) May 31, 2026
One thought on “BREAKING: In Russia, a Jewish 44-year-old man named Alexei’s attempt to rape a 5 year old child.”
Will the hanging be public?
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